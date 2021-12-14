S. Illinois faces Southeast Mo.

Southeast Missouri (5-5) vs. Southern Illinois (5-4) Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri and…

Southeast Missouri (5-5) vs. Southern Illinois (5-4)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of road losses on Saturday. Southern Illinois lost 69-65 to Tulsa, while Southeast Missouri came up short in a 78-65 game at Purdue Fort Wayne.

STEPPING UP: Phillip Russell and Eric Reed Jr. have led the Redhawks. Russell has averaged 13.8 points while Reed has put up 16 points per game. The Salukis have been led by juniors Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, who are averaging 15.7 and 16.5 points, respectively.

CREATING OFFENSE: Domask has directly created 48 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. Domask has 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Southern Illinois has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 67 points while giving up 51.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Salukis have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Southern Illinois has 39 assists on 71 field goals (54.9 percent) over its previous three outings while Southeast Missouri has assists on 39 of 80 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Southern Illinois defense has held opponents to 59.2 points per game, the 28th-lowest mark in Division I. Southeast Missouri has given up an average of 76.6 points through 10 games (ranking the Redhawks 243rd).

