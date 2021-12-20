Rucker, Army visit S. Carolina

Army (6-5) vs. South Carolina (8-3) Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Army (6-5) vs. South Carolina (8-3)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jalen Rucker and Army will go up against Erik Stevenson and South Carolina. The sophomore Rucker has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13 over his last five games. Stevenson, a senior, is averaging 7.6 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: This game represents a Columbia homecoming for Army senior Josh Caldwell, who is putting up 12.3 points and five rebounds to help lead the Black Knights. Rucker has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 15 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks have been anchored by Stevenson and Wildens Leveque, who are averaging 10.7 and 9.5 points, respectively.JUMPING FOR JALEN: Rucker has connected on 39.3 percent of the 84 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 24 over the last three games. He’s also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 8-0 when it scores at least 65 points. The Gamecocks are 0-3 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 80.7 points while giving up 62.2.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina is rated second among SEC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 37 percent. The Gamecocks have averaged 14.2 offensive boards per game and 15.6 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.