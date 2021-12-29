CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Rogers leads Wagner past St. Francis (PA) 72-64

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 11:17 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Raekwon Rogers had 18 points as Wagner got past St. Francis (Pa.) 72-64 in a Northeast Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Alex Morales and Will Martinez added 16 points each for the Seahawks (7-2), who picked up their fourth straight win. Morales also had nine rebounds. Elijah Ford pitched in with 14 points and six rebounds.

Ronell Giles Jr. had 18 points for the Red Flash (4-8). Marlon Hargis added 15 points, while Maxwell Land scored 12.

