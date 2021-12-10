Robert Morris faces FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast (8-3) vs. Robert Morris (1-7) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gulf Coast (8-3) vs. Robert Morris (1-7)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Gulf Coast and Robert Morris both look to put winning streaks together . Florida Gulf Coast beat Florida A&M by 14 on the road on Tuesday. Robert Morris is coming off a 99-51 home win over Lancaster Bible College on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Florida Gulf Coast has relied heavily on its seniors. Tavian Dunn-Martin, Kevin Samuel, Caleb Catto and Matt Halvorsen have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Eagles points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rasheem Dunn has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Robert Morris field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Colonials have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Robert Morris has an assist on 50 of 82 field goals (61 percent) across its past three matchups while Florida Gulf Coast has assists on 34 of 70 field goals (48.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Gulf Coast is ranked second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 78 points per game.

