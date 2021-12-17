Rice goes up against St. Thomas (TX)

St. Thomas (TX) vs. Rice (7-4) Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls are set…

St. Thomas (TX) vs. Rice (7-4)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls are set to battle the Celts of Division III St. Thomas (TX). Rice is coming off an 85-55 win at home over Incarnate Word in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Travis Evee has averaged 15.1 points to lead the way for the Owls. Max Fiedler is also a key contributor, with 10.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.EFFICIENT EVEE: Through 11 games, Rice’s Travis Evee has connected on 48.1 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 4-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls offense put up 74.5 points per contest across those six contests.

