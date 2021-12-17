CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Rice goes up against St. Thomas (TX)

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 3:31 PM

St. Thomas (TX) vs. Rice (7-4)

Tudor Fieldhouse, Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Rice Owls are set to battle the Celts of Division III St. Thomas (TX). Rice is coming off an 85-55 win at home over Incarnate Word in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Travis Evee has averaged 15.1 points to lead the way for the Owls. Max Fiedler is also a key contributor, with 10.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.EFFICIENT EVEE: Through 11 games, Rice’s Travis Evee has connected on 48.1 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 81 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Rice went 4-2 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Owls offense put up 74.5 points per contest across those six contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

