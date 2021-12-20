Princeton takes on Kean

Kean vs. Princeton (9-3) L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers…

Kean vs. Princeton (9-3)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Princeton Tigers will be taking on the Cougars of Division III Kean. Princeton is coming off an 89-77 win at home over Maryland-Baltimore County in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Princeton’s Ethan Wright, Jaelin Llewellyn and Drew Friberg have collectively scored 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Tigers scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT ETHAN: Through 12 games, Princeton’s Ethan Wright has connected on 40.3 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

