CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Pember leads UNC Asheville…

Pember leads UNC Asheville past W. Carolina 73-72

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift UNC Asheville to a 73-72 win over Western Carolina on Saturday.

LJ Thorpe had 19 points and seven rebounds for UNC Asheville (6-4). Tajion Jones added 12 points.

Western Carolina hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left. Jamon Battle missed two free throws with a second to go but Western Carolina couldn’t get off a final shot.

Nick Robinson had 15 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts (6-5). Joe Petrakis added 13 points and seven rebounds. Vonterius Woolbright had 10 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Air Force to focus on set of issues to counter new world challenges

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up