Patton, Cleveland St. visit Oklahoma St.

Cleveland State (6-2) vs. Oklahoma State (6-3) Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Cleveland State (6-2) vs. Oklahoma State (6-3)

Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Torrey Patton and Cleveland State will battle Avery Anderson III and Oklahoma State. The senior Patton is averaging 10.6 points over the last five games. Anderson, a junior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Vikings are led by seniors Patton and D’Moi Hodge. Patton has averaged 10.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while Hodge has accounted for 12.9 points and 2.1 steals per contest. The Cowboys have been led by Anderson and Isaac Likekele, who are scoring 11.1 and 7.1 per game, respectively.TERRIFIC TORREY: Patton has connected on 31.3 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

MAKE THE FREEBIES: Oklahoma State is 5-0 when shooting at least 66.7 percent from the foul line and 1-3 when falling shy of that mark. Cleveland State is 5-0 when it makes at least 66.7 percent of its free throws and 1-2 this year, otherwise.

STOUT STATE: Oklahoma State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.8 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams.

