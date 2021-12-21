No. 13 Houston squares off against Texas State

Texas State (9-2) vs. No. 13 Houston (10-2) Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Houston…

Texas State (9-2) vs. No. 13 Houston (10-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Houston hosts Texas State in a non-conference matchup. Each team is coming off of a victory this past Saturday. Houston earned a 72-61 win in Fort Worth over Oklahoma State, while Texas State walked away with a 75-36 blowout win at home against Paul Quinn.

SUPER SENIORS: Texas State has relied heavily on its seniors. Caleb Asberry, Isiah Small, Mason Harrell, Nighael Ceaser and Shelby Adams have combined to account for 68 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 70 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.ACCURATE ASBERRY: Asberry has connected on 36.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STEALING VICTORIES: Houston is 8-0 when it records 10 or more steals and 2-2 when it falls shy of that mark. Texas State is 8-0 when it tallies at least six steals and and 1-2 this year, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Houston has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 83.9 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 38.6 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.1 offensive boards per game and 16 per game over their last five games.

