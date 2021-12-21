CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Nelson scores 20 to carry Manhattan over The Citadel 77-74

The Associated Press

December 21, 2021, 10:21 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ant Nelson had 20 points as Manhattan narrowly defeated The Citadel 77-74 on Tuesday night.

Jose Perez had 18 points and six assists for Manhattan (8-3). Elijah Buchanan added 13 points. Samba Diallo had 10 points.

Hayden Brown had 19 points for the Bulldogs (6-5). Jason Roche added 18 points. Brent Davis had 10 points.

___

___

