Montana State tops American Indian College 124-73

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 11:04 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Nick Gazelas came off the bench to tally 18 points to lead Montana State to a 124-73 win over American Indian College on Wednesday night.

Gazelas made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Great Osobor had 16 points for Montana State (9-4), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jubrile Belo added 13 points. Xavier Bishop had 11 points and 10 assists.

It was the first time this season Montana State scored at least 100 points. The Bobcats posted season highs with 18 3-pointers and 33 assists.

Dane Maggi had 28 points for the Warriors. Vic Conway-Fox and Jayden Haywood added 13 points apiece.

