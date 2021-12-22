CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Gov. Hogan urges boosters | Biden pivots to home tests | DC Council approves vaccine mandate for students | Latest DC region trends
Marks scores 31 to carry Hartford past Sacred Heart 78-71

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 3:48 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Hunter Marks had a career-high 31 points as Hartford got past Sacred Heart 78-71 on Wednesday.

Marks converted all 10 of his free throws. He added eight rebounds.

D.J. Mitchell had 18 points for Hartford (2-10). Moses Flowers added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and David Shriver had 10 points.

Hartford scored 51 second-half points, a season best for the team.

Aaron Clarke had 23 points for the Pioneers (4-9). Nico Galette added 14 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Thomas had 13 points.

