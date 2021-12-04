CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Marin, Jones lead Southern…

Marin, Jones lead Southern Utah past Idaho 81-75

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 7:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Dre Marin had 19 points as Southern Utah defeated Idaho 81-75 on Saturday. Tevian Jones added 17 points for the Thunderbirds, while Maizen Fausett chipped in 15. Fausett also had 10 rebounds.

Harrison Butler had nine points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win.

Mikey Dixon had 27 points for the Vandals (1-7, 0-1), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Trevante Anderson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds. Ethan Kilgore also scored 10.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Cyber advisors start to see ‘momentum’ within military services

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Under new House bill, interns would have additional options for pursuing permanent federal employment

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up