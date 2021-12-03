CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Marin carries S. Utah over E. Washington 89-76

The Associated Press

December 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Dre Marin scored a career-high 28 points as Southern Utah topped Eastern Washington 89-76 on Thursday night.

John Knight III added 22 points for the Thunderbirds. Knight III had nine rebounds and seven assists.

The game marked the Big Sky Conference opener for both teams.

Jason Spurgin had 13 points for Southern Utah (4-3).

Steele Venters scored a career-high 29 points for the Eagles (3-4). Rylan Bergersen added 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

