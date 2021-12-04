CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Lufile carries Oral Roberts past Houston Baptist 85-67

The Associated Press

December 4, 2021, 11:32 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Elijah Lufile tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lift Oral Roberts to an 85-67 win over Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Max Abmas had 18 points for Oral Roberts (5-4). Trey Phipps added 14 points. DeShang Weaver had 12 points.

Darius Lee had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (2-5). Brycen Long added 18 points. Jade Tse had 10 points.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

