Kiss, Bryant visit No. 15 Houston

Bryant (3-4) vs. No. 15 Houston (6-1) Fertitta Center, Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Bryant (3-4) vs. No. 15 Houston (6-1)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Peter Kiss and Bryant will face Marcus Sasser and No. 15 Houston. The senior Kiss has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.6 over his last five games. Sasser, a junior, is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Kyler Edwards, Fabian White Jr. and Taze Moore have collectively scored 38 percent of Houston’s points this season. For Bryant, Kiss, Hall Elisias, Chris Childs and Adham Eleeda have collectively accounted for 57 percent of all Bryant scoring, including 91 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kiss has directly created 58 percent of all Bryant field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 30 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Houston has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 56.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cougars have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Houston has an assist on 52 of 92 field goals (56.5 percent) over its previous three games while Bryant has assists on 36 of 73 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 56 points per game this season, the ninth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

