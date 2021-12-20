Jean-Marie, Portland St. visit Utah State

Portland State (3-6) vs. Utah State (8-4) Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Portland State (3-6) vs. Utah State (8-4)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as James Jean-Marie and Portland State will face Justin Bean and Utah State. Jean-Marie is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Bean has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.4 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Portland State’s Jean-Marie, Khalid Thomas and Ezekiel Alley have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 38 percent of all Vikings scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Bean has connected on 52 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over his last five games. He’s also made 84 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Portland State is 0-6 when it allows at least 61 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Vikings. Utah State has an assist on 67 of 92 field goals (72.8 percent) across its previous three contests while Portland State has assists on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams. The Aggies have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.