COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zed Key scored a career-high 20 points and Ohio State held top-ranked Duke scoreless for the final 4 1/2 minutes, completing a rally from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Blue Devils 71-66 on Tuesday night.

E.J. Liddell hit two free throws with 1:06 remaining to give the Buckeyes (5-2) their first lead since early in the first half, and his jumper made it 69-66 with 16 seconds left. Duke freshman star Paolo Banchero missed a tying 3-pointer, and Cedric Russell got the rebound and closed it out at the free-throw line.

The Blue Devils (7-1) claimed the top spot in this week’s AP Top 25 poll after beating then-No. 1 Gonzaga in Las Vegas. Ohio State improved to 2-1 against ranked foes this year with its fourth straight game decided in the final minutes.

Liddell finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds for Ohio State.

Wendell Moore Jr. led the Blue Devils with 17 points and Banchero finished with 14.

NO. 2 PURDUE 93, FLORIDA STATE 65

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Jaden Ivey scored 18 points and matched his career high with four 3-pointers, Brandon Newman added 13 points, and Purdue pulled away from Florida State.

The Boilermakers have won seven straight home games in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. They’re also 7-0 for the first time since 2015-16 and the seventh time since 1940.

Florida State (5-2) was led by Caleb Mills with 22 points and John Butler with 10 as its four-game winning streak ended. The Seminoles had won four of their previous five in the Challenge.

NO. 13 TENNESSEE 86, PRESBYTERIAN 44

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler and Justin Powell scored 15 points apiece to lead Tennessee past Presbyterian.

Chandler, a freshman guard, had seven assists and seven steals. Victor Bailey added 14 points and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers (5-1).

Kobe Stewart and Winston Hill led Presbyterian (5-3) with nine points each.

NO. 15 HOUSTON 99, NORTHWESTERN STATE 58

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser made seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 26 points, and Houston beat Northwestern State.

Sasser had 23 points by halftime on 7-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc as the Cougars (6-1) built a 60-25 lead at the break. He finished 9 of 17 from the field for the game.

Taze Moore added 17 points for Houston.

Emareyon McDonald scored 17 points to lead Northwestern State (1-7).

NO. 17 UCONN 72, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 63

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole scored 25 points and UConn survived a challenge from Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Tyler Polley added 14 points for the Huskies (7-1), who were sluggish for much of the night. UMES cut the lead to one point in the second half before UConn pulled away.

Da’Shawn Phillip and Mike Mensah each had 12 points for UMES (2-5).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.