Illinois plays host to St. Francis

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-5) vs. Illinois (7-3)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois goes up against St. Francis (Pa.) in a non-conference matchup. St. Francis (Pa.) beat Hartford by 15 on the road on Tuesday. Illinois lost 83-79 loss at home to Arizona on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15 points and 8.4 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 16.7 points. For the Red Flash, Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Josh Cohen has put up 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Illini have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Flash. Illinois has 49 assists on 85 field goals (57.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game and 16.3 per game over their last three games.

