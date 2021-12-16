CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC talks about how to stop spread | Safest activities for vaccinated kids | 3 Prince George's schools close | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Illinois plays host to…

Illinois plays host to St. Francis

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Francis (Pa.) (4-5) vs. Illinois (7-3)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois goes up against St. Francis (Pa.) in a non-conference matchup. St. Francis (Pa.) beat Hartford by 15 on the road on Tuesday. Illinois lost 83-79 loss at home to Arizona on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERS: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15 points and 8.4 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 16.7 points. For the Red Flash, Ramiir Dixon-Conover has averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists while Josh Cohen has put up 13.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.DOMINANT DIXON-CONOVER: Dixon-Conover has connected on 26.9 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: St. Francis (Pa.) is 0-5 when it allows at least 75 points and 4-0 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Illini have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Red Flash. Illinois has 49 assists on 85 field goals (57.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while St. Francis (Pa.) has assists on 47 of 92 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 41.1 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game and 16.3 per game over their last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

A nonprofit law group is trying to help maritime midshipmen facing assault at sea

Changes to make federal procurement more equitable missing key ingredients

Agencies get Christmas Eve deadline to address ‘extremely concerning’ vulnerability

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up