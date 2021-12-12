CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Gilyard scores 13 to…

Gilyard scores 13 to lead Richmond past Toledo 72-69

The Associated Press

December 12, 2021, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard posted 13 points, seven assists and five steals as Richmond narrowly defeated Toledo 72-69 on Saturday night.

Tyler Burton had 17 points and nine rebounds for Richmond (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Sherod added 14 points. Grant Golden had seven rebounds.

Richmond totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Setric Millner Jr. had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Rockets (7-3). JT Shumate added 18 points and seven rebounds. RayJ Dennis had 13 points and six rebounds.

Ryan Rollins, who led the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 21 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

In JWCC cloud procurement, Pentagon plans a novel approach to competition

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up