Gilyard scores 13 to lead Richmond past Toledo 72-69

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard posted 13 points, seven assists and five steals as Richmond narrowly defeated Toledo 72-69 on Saturday night.

Tyler Burton had 17 points and nine rebounds for Richmond (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nick Sherod added 14 points. Grant Golden had seven rebounds.

Richmond totaled 24 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Setric Millner Jr. had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Rockets (7-3). JT Shumate added 18 points and seven rebounds. RayJ Dennis had 13 points and six rebounds.

Ryan Rollins, who led the Rockets in scoring heading into the contest with 21 points per game, was held to only five points on 2-of-12 shooting.

