Ford, Morales carry Wagner over Immaculata 104-46

The Associated Press

December 16, 2021, 10:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Elijah Ford had 17 points as Wagner routed Immaculata 104-46 on Thursday night. Alex Morales added 16 points for the Seahawks, while Will Martinez chipped in 15.

DeLonnie Hunt had 14 points for Wagner (4-2).

It was the first time this season Wagner scored at least 100 points.

Julian Steinbrenner had 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Mighty Macs. Dylan Crews added six points, two rebounds and one steal. Andre Allen had five points.

