CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Bowser introduces vaccine mandate for DC businesses | Montgomery Co. exec wants vaccine requirement | GWU to begin spring virtually | Latest DC region trends
Home » College Basketball » Flagg, Ray power Sam…

Flagg, Ray power Sam Houston past NC Central 68-51

The Associated Press

December 22, 2021, 10:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, Jaden Ray totaled 13 points and seven assists and Sam Houston cruised to a 68-51 victory over North Carolina Central in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational on Wednesday.

Kian Scroggins added 10 points and Javion May grabbed seven rebounds for the Bearkats (5-8).

Ja’Darius Harris had 15 points for the Eagles (6-9). Randy Miller Jr. added 10 points. Marque Maultsby had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden makes 2022 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

Anthony Brown says DoD won't get far on extremism issue without better data

Cyber, customer experience will continue to drive major federal technology changes

Air Force spouse creates Five and Thrive program to prioritize military families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up