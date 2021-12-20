CSUN goes up against Bethesda

Bethesda vs. Cal State Northridge (4-6) Matadome, Northridge, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Northridge Matadors…

Bethesda vs. Cal State Northridge (4-6)

Matadome, Northridge, California; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cal State Northridge Matadors will be taking on the Flames of Bethesda. Cal State Northridge is coming off a 69-66 home win over Portland State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Atin Wright has averaged 12.4 points to lead the way for the Matadors. Elijah Hardy has complemented Wright and is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Sam Skipper has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bethesda field goals over the last three games. Skipper has accounted for 20 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge went 3-3 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Matadors offense put up 69.8 points per contest across those six games.

