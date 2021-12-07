CS Fullerton goes up against San Diego St.

Cal State Fullerton (4-4) vs. San Diego State (5-3) Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST…

Cal State Fullerton (4-4) vs. San Diego State (5-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Fullerton faces San Diego State in a non-conference matchup. Cal State Fullerton beat Pacific by nine at home in its last outing. San Diego State lost 72-58 at Michigan in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Cal State Fullerton’s E.J. Anosike, Tray Maddox Jr. and Damari Milstead have collectively accounted for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Titans points over the last five games.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 22.2 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 74.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 67.8 points while giving up 56.3.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Aztecs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Titans. San Diego State has 28 assists on 66 field goals (42.4 percent) across its previous three matchups while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 24 of 74 field goals (32.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MWC teams. The Aztecs have averaged 20.8 free throws per game this season.

