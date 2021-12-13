Clemson faces Miami

Miami (5-3) vs. Clemson (6-4) Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes up against…

Miami (5-3) vs. Clemson (6-4)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami goes up against Clemson in a non-conference matchup. Miami fell 69-68 at Indiana State on Dec. 12. Clemson is coming off a 90-80 overtime win in Atlanta over Drake on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: PJ Hall is averaging 14.7 points and 6.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. David Collins has complemented Hall and is maintaining an average of 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The RedHawks are led by Dae Dae Grant, who is averaging 15.4 points.DOMINANT DAE DAE: Grant has connected on 34 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 21 over the last five games. He’s also converted 92.9 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Clemson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 62.5.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the RedHawks. Clemson has 46 assists on 78 field goals (59 percent) across its past three outings while Miami has assists on 24 of 71 field goals (33.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Miami offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.4 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-lowest rate in the nation. The Clemson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 291st among Division I teams).

