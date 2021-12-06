Brown faces Merrimack

Brown (7-4) vs. Merrimack (4-5) Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Brown in…

Brown (7-4) vs. Merrimack (4-5)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts Brown in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played this past weekend. Brown won 79-66 over Sacred Heart on Sunday, while Merrimack is coming off of a 61-57 loss on Saturday to UMass Lowell.

SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Jordan Minor has averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks to lead the way for the Warriors. Complementing Minor is Mikey Watkins, who is producing 10 points, four rebounds and 2.6 steals per game. The Bears have been led by Kino Lilly Jr., who is averaging 12.1 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Watkins has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Merrimack field goals over the last five games. Watkins has accounted for 24 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brown is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Bears are 1-4 when they shoot below 70 percent from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Warriors. Merrimack has an assist on 28 of 68 field goals (41.2 percent) over its past three outings while Brown has assists on 36 of 78 field goals (46.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Merrimack has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Warriors have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

