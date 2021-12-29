Big West play starts for UCSB, UC San Diego

UC Santa Barbara (7-4, 0-0) vs. UC San Diego (6-5, 0-0) RIMAC, San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UC Santa Barbara (7-4, 0-0) vs. UC San Diego (6-5, 0-0)

RIMAC, San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Santa Barbara and UC San Diego meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, UC Santa Barbara finished with 15 wins and three losses, while UC San Diego won four games and lost 10.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents a San Diego homecoming for Gauchos senior Miles Norris, who has averaged 8.5 points and 5.5 rebounds on the season. Amadou Sow, who’s put up 17 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, and Josh Pierre-Louis, who’s averaged 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds, have helped Norris with leadership duties this year. On the other bench, Toni Rocak has averaged 13.2 points and 7.2 rebounds while Francis Nwaokorie has put up 11.9 points and 5.1 rebounds.ACCURATE AMADOU: In 11 appearances this season, UC Santa Barbara’s Sow has shot 61.5 percent.

SUCCESS AT 71: UC San Diego is a perfect 6-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 0-5 when scoring 61 points or fewer.

WINNING WHEN: The Tritons are 5-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 1-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Gauchos are 6-0 when they score at least 73 points and 1-4 on the year when falling short of 73.

DID YOU KNOW: UC San Diego has made 8.9 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.