Aybar leads North Florida past Trinity Baptist 92-44

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 5:06 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Aybar had 18 points as North Florida easily defeated Trinity Baptist 92-44 on Saturday.

Jarius Hicklen and Jose Placer added 15 points each for the Ospreys. Emmanuel Adedoyin had 13 points for North Florida (4-9), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Fausto Alvarez had 6 points and 15 rebounds for the Eagles.

