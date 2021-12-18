Aybar leads North Florida past Trinity Baptist 92-44

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Aybar had 18 points as North Florida easily defeated Trinity Baptist 92-44 on Saturday. Jarius…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Aybar had 18 points as North Florida easily defeated Trinity Baptist 92-44 on Saturday.

Jarius Hicklen and Jose Placer added 15 points each for the Ospreys. Emmanuel Adedoyin had 13 points for North Florida (4-9), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Fausto Alvarez had 6 points and 15 rebounds for the Eagles.

