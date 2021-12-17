Air Force plays Arkansas St.

Air Force (7-2) vs. Arkansas State (7-3) First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Air…

Air Force (7-2) vs. Arkansas State (7-3)

First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force and Arkansas State look to bounce back from losses. Air Force fell 66-48 at Montana on Dec. 12. Arkansas State lost 75-62 to Texas Tech on Tuesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier has averaged 12.5 points and 9.8 rebounds while Desi Sills has put up 14.7 points and two steals. For the Falcons, A.J. Walker has averaged 19.1 points while Ethan Taylor has put up 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals.ACCURATE A.J.: Walker has connected on 46.9 percent of the 49 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Red Wolves have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Falcons. Arkansas State has 49 assists on 78 field goals (62.8 percent) over its past three contests while Air Force has assists on 42 of 69 field goals (60.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State attempts more free throws per game than any other Sun Belt team. The Red Wolves have averaged 21.4 free throws per game this season and 25 per game over their last five games.

