CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Young scores 23 to…

Young scores 23 to spark Charlotte past Appalachian St 67-66

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 8:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 23 points and hit a 3-pointer with 52 seconds remaining in the game to lift Charlotte to a 67-66 victory over Appalachian State in nonconference action on Thursday night.

Young made 4 of 6 3-point shots and added six rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Jackson Threadgill had 12 points. Aly Khalifa added seven assists, while Clyde Trapp Jr. grabbed nine rebounds.

Justin Forrest had 17 points to lead the Mountaineers (2-2), but he missed a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 23 seconds. Adrian Delph added 15 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Biden aims to limit turnover among federal contract workers

Vacancies persist after BLM relocation drove experienced, diverse employees from agency, GAO finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up