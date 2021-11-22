Yale, Southern Utah meet in Fort Myers

Southern Utah (1-3) vs. Yale (3-2) , Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Utah (1-3) vs. Yale (3-2)

, Suncoast Credit Union Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Yale will go at it in a postseason game in Fort Myers. Yale lost 61-53 to Vermont on Friday, while Southern Utah came up short in a 75-68 overtime game against Cal on Thursday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Yale’s Azar Swain has averaged 17.6 points and 4.4 rebounds while Jalen Gabbidon has put up 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds. For the Thunderbirds, John Knight III has averaged 19.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals while Dre Marin has put up 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.ACCURATE AZAR: Swain has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 20 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Yale’s Matthue Cotton has attempted 32 3-pointers and connected on 31.3 percent of them, and is 10 for 32 over his past five games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Thunderbirds. Yale has an assist on 29 of 65 field goals (44.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Southern Utah has assists on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked first in Division I with an average of 79.8 possessions per game.

