Woods scores 15 to lead Grand Canyon past Pepperdine 59-56

The Associated Press

November 27, 2021, 8:37 PM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Holland Woods had 15 points as Grand Canyon edged past Pepperdine 59-56 on Saturday.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Grand Canyon (5-1). Sean Miller-Moore added seven rebounds. Chance McMillian had six rebounds.

Keith Fisher III had 13 points for the Waves (2-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Victor Ohia Obioha added 11 points. Houston Mallette had 11 points.

