Wednesday, Nov. 17

SOUTH

Longwood 77, Duquesne 76

MIDWEST

Dayton 69, Toledo 60

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Angelo State 53

Texas 88, SE Missouri 47

FAR WEST

BYU 55, Arizona St. 44

