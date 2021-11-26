BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Williams clutch in OT, Oklahoma St. tops Oral Roberts 78-77

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 6:41 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Williams scored four of his 21 points on back-to-back turn=around jump shots late in overtime and Oklahoma State held on for a 78-77 win over Oral Roberts on Friday.

The first turnaround boosted Oklahoma State (6-1) into a 76-75 lead with just under two minutes left and, after an Oral Roberts miss, Williams struck again with a fall-away jumper at the free=throw line with 1:08 remaining.

Isaac Likekele added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone scored 11.

Max Abmas went off for a season-high 29 points for Oral Roberts (3-3), making 10 of 22 from the field including seven 3-pointers to tie his career best.

DeShang Weaver added 20 points, scoring on a layup with 35 seconds left in regulation to tie at 72-72. He was fouled on the shot but missed the free throw. The Cowboys got the rebound but missed a final shot.

The teams fought through 12 ties and 14 lead changes.

Oklahoma State next plays host to Wichita State on Wednesday.

Oral Roberts entertains Tulsa on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

