THANKSGIVING NEWS: Thanksgiving weather forecast | Performers gear up for parade | How to avoid big major mess | Turkeys fried for free | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » UNC Greensboro defeats North…

UNC Greensboro defeats North Carolina Wesleyan 80-61

The Associated Press

November 24, 2021, 10:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Bas Leyte had 18 points off the bench to carry UNC Greensboro to an 80-61 win over Division III-level North Carolina Wesleyan on Wednesday night.

Jalen White had 16 points and nine rebounds for UNC Greensboro (5-2). J.C. Tharrington added 12 points. Miles Jones had eight rebounds.

De’Monte Buckingham, whose 14 points per game coming into the matchup led the Spartans, scored five points. He was 1-for-6 shooting behind the 3-point line.

Isaiah Lewis had 12 points and three blocks for the Battling Bishops.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

DoD's long-delayed household goods moving contract faces yet another protest

Biden picks women of color to lead White House budget office

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up