UNC-Asheville takes on UNC

UNC-Asheville (2-2) vs. North Carolina (3-2)

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina goes up against UNC-Asheville in an early season matchup. UNC-Asheville beat Tennessee Tech by six on Thursday, while North Carolina is coming off of an 89-72 loss in Uncasville to Tennessee on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: UNC-Asheville’s Tajion Jones, LJ Thorpe and Luke Lawson have combined to score 38 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.DOMINANT DREW: Drew Pember has connected on 26.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Heels have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. North Carolina has an assist on 41 of 85 field goals (48.2 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC-Asheville has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Carolina is rated first in the ACC with an average of 74.7 possessions per game.

