Tulane goes up against Charleston

Tulane (2-4) vs. College of Charleston (4-2) TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: College of…

Tulane (2-4) vs. College of Charleston (4-2)

TD Arena, Charleston, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: College of Charleston hosts Tulane in a non-conference matchup. College of Charleston knocked off Chattanooga by two points on the road on Saturday, while Tulane fell 68-64 to Valparaiso on Wednesday.

STEPPING UP: College of Charleston’s John Meeks has averaged 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds while Dimitrius Underwood has put up 8.8 points, six rebounds and 2.2 steals. For the Green Wave, Jalen Cook has averaged 21.2 points, four rebounds and four assists while Jaylen Forbes has put up 14.5 points and five rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Cook has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last five games. Cook has accounted for 36 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cougars have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Green Wave. College of Charleston has an assist on 31 of 75 field goals (41.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Tulane has assists on 28 of 75 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston is ranked first in all of Division I with an average of 80.1 possessions per game.

