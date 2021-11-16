CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Thomas carries Sacred Heart over Fisher College 109-49

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 11:16 PM

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Thomas had 26 points as Sacred Heart easily beat Fisher College 109-49 on Tuesday night.

Nico Galette had 18 points and 18 rebounds for Sacred Heart (2-2). Alex Watson added 12 points. Joey Reilly had six assists.

Chris Lennear had 17 points for the Falcons. Kyle Butler-Gaffney added 14 points.

