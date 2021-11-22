St. John’s goes up against St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (0-3) vs. St. John’s (3-1) Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

St. Francis (NY) (0-3) vs. St. John’s (3-1)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s hosts St. Francis (NY) in an early season matchup. St. John’s won at home over Fairleigh Dickinson 87-74 on Saturday, while St. Francis (NY) came up short in a 74-59 game at Penn State on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY)’s Patrick Emilien, Michael Cubbage and Jack Hemphill have combined to account for 44 percent of all Terriers scoring this season.EFFECTIVE EMILIEN: Emilien has connected on 16.7 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: St. John’s has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 99 points while giving up 68.3.

DID YOU KNOW: St. John’s is ranked third among all Division I teams with an average of 92.8 points per game.

