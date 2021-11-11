CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Sow, Pierre-Louis propel UCSB past San Francisco St 119-65

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 1:02 AM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow and Josh Pierre-Louis scored 25 points apiece as UC Santa Barbara easily defeated San Francisco State 119-65 in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Pierre-Louis also had eight rebounds for the Gauchos. Miles Norris had 14 points and eight rebounds, while Ajay Mitchell added 11 points.

Jacob Huynh and Jalen Chandler both had 11 points for the Gators. Jalen Flanagan scored 10.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

