South Carolina Upstate beats St. Andrews Presbyterian 96-43

The Associated Press

November 15, 2021, 11:09 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Bryson Mozone posted 18 points as South Carolina Upstate easily beat St. Andrews Presbyterian 96-43 on Monday night.

Dalvin White had 12 points for South Carolina Upstate (1-2). Cartier Jernigan and Jatayveous Watson each had seven rebounds.

Seth Smith had 10 points for the Knights.

