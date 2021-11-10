CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Sacramento State opens with 89-59 romp over William Jessup

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 1:40 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler posted 17 points as Sacramento State easily defeated William Jessup 89-59 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

William FitzPatrick had 11 points and six rebounds for Sacramento State. Zach Chappell added 10 points and six rebounds.

Myles Corey had 14 points for the Warriors. Tim Strijaous added seven rebounds.

