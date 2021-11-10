Sacramento State opens with 89-59 romp over William Jessup

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler posted 17 points as Sacramento State easily defeated William Jessup 89-59 in a season opener on Tuesday night.
William FitzPatrick had 11 points and six rebounds for Sacramento State. Zach Chappell added 10 points and six rebounds.
Myles Corey had 14 points for the Warriors. Tim Strijaous added seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.