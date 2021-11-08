CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
S. Carolina opens 2021-22 campaign against USC Upstate

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

South Carolina Upstate (0-0) vs. South Carolina (0-0)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of in-state schools are set to square off as South Carolina hosts South Carolina Upstate in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. South Carolina Upstate went 5-18 last year, while South Carolina ended up 6-15.

DID YOU KNOW: South Carolina Upstate went 0-5 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Spartans gave up 80.6 points per game while scoring 65.4 per matchup. South Carolina went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 69 points and giving up 71 per game in the process.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

