THANKSGIVING NEWS: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade photos | 800 turkeys for families | Thanksgiving weather forecast | Meals for Afghan refugees | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Providence faces St. Pete's

Providence faces St. Pete’s

The Associated Press

November 25, 2021, 12:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Peter’s (1-2) vs. Providence (5-1)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s goes up against Providence in a non-conference matchup. St. Peter’s won 64-62 at home against Long Island-Brooklyn in its last outing. Providence lost 58-40 to Virginia in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Nate Watson has averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Friars. Aljami Durham has complemented Watson and is putting up 13.8 points per game. The Peacocks have been led by Doug Edert, who is averaging 12.7 points.EXCELLENT EDERT: Edert has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Providence has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first in the MAAC with an average of 75.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden's DEIA strategy seeks to better understand federal employees' challenges

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up