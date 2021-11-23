THANKSGIVING NEWS: Turkeys fried for free | Gratitude challenge | Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier | Thanksgiving travel returns | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving
Home » College Basketball » Penn scores 27, lifts…

Penn scores 27, lifts Bellarmine past Central Michigan 76-69

The Associated Press

November 23, 2021, 11:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Penn tied his career high with 27 points as Bellarmine got past Central Michigan 76-69 on Tuesday.

CJ Fleming had 16 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Sam DeVault added 14 points.

Harrison Henderson tied a career high with 21 points for the Chippewas (1-4). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 17 points. Oscar Lopez Jr. had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Army looking at the implications of cyber and space on a small scale

Connolly introduces new legislation aimed at strengthening OPM

Some 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated by deadline, White House says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up