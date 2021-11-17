CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Oregon State hosts Samford

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 6:31 AM

Samford (2-1) vs. Oregon State (1-2)

Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and Oregon State look to bounce back from losses. Samford fell short in a 77-55 game at San Francisco in its last outing. Oregon State lost 64-58 to Tulsa in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon State’s Warith Alatishe, Maurice Calloo and Rodrigue Andela have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Beavers scoring this season.GIFTED GLOVER: Ques Glover has connected on 37.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked first in Division I with an average of 81.9 possessions per game.

