CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » No. 11 Memphis battles WKU

No. 11 Memphis battles WKU

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Kentucky (1-2) vs. No. 11 Memphis (3-0)

FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Memphis hosts Western Kentucky in an early season matchup. Memphis won at home against Saint Louis 90-74 on Tuesday, while Western Kentucky fell 75-64 to South Carolina on Sunday.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Western Kentucky has leaned on senior leadership while Memphis has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Hilltoppers, seniors Jairus Hamilton, Josh Anderson, Jaylen Butz and Luke Frampton have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Jalen Duren, Emoni Bates and Josh Minott have combined to score 42 percent of all Memphis points this season.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Dayvion McKnight has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Western Kentucky field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

BEHIND THE ARC: Western Kentucky’s Hamilton has made 38.9 percent of his 18 3-point attempts this season, and is 7 for 18 over the last three games. For Memphis, Bates has connected on 50 percent of his 18 attempts from deep and is 9 for 18 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Memphis has scored 89.7 points per game and allowed 63.3 over a three-game home winning streak.

TOUGH TIGERS: Memphis has held opposing teams to 31.9 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Pentagon boosts housing money for troops, as hunger persists

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up