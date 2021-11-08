No. 10 Kentucky and No. 9 Duke get season underway in New York

No. 10 Kentucky (0-0) vs. No. 9 Duke (0-0) Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 10 Kentucky (0-0) vs. No. 9 Duke (0-0)

Madison Square Garden, New York; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of basketball blue bloods are set to face off as No. 10 Kentucky and No. 9 Duke tip the 2021-22 season off. Kentucky went 9-16 last year, while Duke ended up 13-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Kentucky went 1-6 against non-conference teams last season. In those seven games, the Wildcats gave up 66.6 points per game while scoring 64.9 per matchup. Duke went 2-2 in non-conference play, averaging 73.5 points and giving up 70.8 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.