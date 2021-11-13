CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Nelson leads St. Thomas…

Nelson leads St. Thomas (MN) past St. Francis (BKN) 91-73

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 5:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Nelson had 30 points as St. Thomas (MN) beat St. Francis (N.Y.) 91-73 in nonconference play on Saturday.

Nelson hit 12 of 16 shots from the floor and added six assists.

Riley Miller had 21 points for St. Thomas (1-1). Parker Bjorklund added 14 points.

Michael Cubbage scored a career-high 20 points and had seven rebounds for the Terriers (0-2). Rob Higgins added 16 points, while Trey Quartlebaum scored 14.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

