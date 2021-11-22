THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
NC A&T faces Stanford

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

NC A&T (1-4) vs. Stanford (3-2)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC A&T and Stanford look to bounce back from losses. NC A&T fell 87-63 at Wake Forest in its last outing. Stanford lost 86-48 to Baylor in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T’s Tyler Maye, Kameron Langley and David Beatty have combined to score 44 percent of all Aggies points this season.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Watson has connected on 27.6 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 56.3 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: NC A&T has dropped its last four road games, scoring 56 points and allowing 65.8 points during those contests. Stanford has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 57.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cardinal have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Stanford has 43 assists on 73 field goals (58.9 percent) across its past three outings while NC A&T has assists on 40 of 76 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: NC A&T has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Big South teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

